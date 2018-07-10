What's next for Percy Tau after Patrice Motsepe gives permission to Brighton courtship?

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe may have given his blessing to Brighton & Hove Albion's courtship of Percy Tau but it remains unclear if the player will be playing in the English Premier League next season should his R50-million transfer be concluded in the coming days.

England’s stringent work permit test could be problematic and the rumour mill has already gone into overdrive with suggestions that Tau could be loaned to second division Belgium club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (RUSG)‚ which is owned by Albion’s owner Tony Bloom.

Tau has 11 Bafana Bafana caps and most of them were earned in the last 12 months during the failed 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.