Maritzburg United have announced the signing of playmaker Keagan Buchanan from Kaizer Chiefs.

The club made their announcement on Twitter and their official website.

Buchanan's contract had been terminated at Amakhosi.

“He has penned a three-year-deal with the Team of Choice and will be a key asset for coach Fadlu Davids in the middle of the park‚” United said on maritzburgunited.co.za.

Buchanan was signed by Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of the 2016-17 season.

He could not nail down a first team place‚ with just 10 league and cup appearances in two seasons spent at Naturena.

United‚ though‚ are hoping to resurrect the career fortunes of the midfielder‚ as they did those of centreback Siyanda Xulu

Xulu’s career had been on the skids after two unsuccessful seasons at Chiefs before joining Maritzburg at the start of last season.

He received the Premier Soccer League’s defender of the season award helping steer United to a record-high fourth place in 2017-18.

“Buchanan never really got going at Chiefs‚ injuries not helping his cause.

"But like Siyanda Xulu‚ named last season as the PSL Defender of the Season‚ Buchanan (intends) to resurrect his career at the Harry Gwala Stadium‚” United’s statement read.

Buchanan said he hoped a fresh start in KwaZulu-Natal could spur his career.

“It’s a new start for me and I’m excited to be here. It’s a good team‚ a good coach‚ good supporters and structures‚ and a good style of play‚” he said.

“Coach Fadlu [Davids] is one of the main reasons I have joined the club.

"The way his team plays‚ the style of coaching‚ the fact that he knows what I can do and where he can improve me. So I am very excited about that.”

United coach Davids said Buchanan could give his team “a different dimension in midfield”

He said: “He has to adapt to our playing style‚ but that will come with time and that’s why he has been here since the start of pre-season.

“I know Keagan because I worked with him at Bloemfontein Celtic.

"I know what type of character he has and that he would fit well into our dressing room environment. I think he’s settling in very well and will bring us that extra quality in midfield.”