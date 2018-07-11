Coach Molefi Ntseki has named his final squad for the 2018 COSAFA Under-17 Championships that also serves as the beginning of the qualification campaign for the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru next year.

Ntseki previously led the country to the World Cup in Chile in 2015‚ their first ever appearance at this level‚ and is looking to return with a new group of players that should represent the best young talent in the country.

Amajimbos finished second on the COSAFA tournament in 2016‚ surprisingly losing to Namibia on penalties in the final‚ and fourth in 2017‚ but will need to win the event in Mauritius from July 19-29 to take the next step in their bid to reach the global finals.

Only the top team will advance to the African Under-17 Championships in Tanzania next year‚ where Africa’s four representatives for Peru will emerge from.