SuperSport United boss confirms goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse's exit

SuperSport United boss Stan Matthews has confirmed that goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse will be leaving the club.

Pieterse joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori in 2016 from Kaizer Chiefs with the hope of getting more game time.

The 26-year-old though‚ has spent more time on the bench that he would have liked to with Ronwen Williams the regular number one.

Last season he made 17 appearances in all competitions.

"Reyaad has expressed that he hasn't gotten the game time he would have liked last season‚" Matthews said.