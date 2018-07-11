World Cup fever soars in England on #WaistcoatWednesday

Around 32-million people across Britain are expected to tune in on Wednesday hoping Gareth Southgate can steer England into the World Cup final for the first time in 52 years.

The manager has caught the eye in Russia as much for his sartorial elegance as his success with his young team, lead on the pitch by tournament topscorer Harry Kane.

Waistcoats have been flying out of the shops. Doncaster Council, in the north of England, even hoisted a waistcoat on its flagpole and the Sun newspaper called on fans to wear one on #WaistcoatWednesday.

Excitement is nearing fever pitch ahead of the clash with Croatia in Moscow at 8pm.

Such is the interest in England's first World Cup semi-final since 1990 that the system crashed when London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced 30,000 free tickets would be made available to watch the game in Hyde Park via a ballot.

All over the country similar mass screenings are planned as England attempt to reach just the second World Cup final in their history.

Three thousand fans in Nottingham will be able to watch the match in Nottingham Castle.

Football-watching in Britain often goes hand-in-hand with drinking and pub landlords are licking their lips ahead of the match.