Augusti brothers step in, offer to prevent ailing Bloemfontein Celtic from relocating

The Augusti brothers ‚ Jimmy and Ikie‚ have offered to come to Bloemfontein Celtic's rescue and prevent the ailing club from suffering the ignominy of being forced to relocate from the Free State to another province.

The future of Phunya Sele Sele hangs in the balance after the club was recently put for sale by current owner Max Shabalala and they could move to another province if a buyer is not from Free State.

Interestingly‚ Shabalala himself bought the club from the Augusti brothers almost four years ago for around R50-million.