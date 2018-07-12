Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana scored her first goal as a professional player when she helped National Women’s Soccer League side Houston Dash to a 3-1 victory over Orlando Pride.

The pacey Kgatlana is in her first season in Houston and despite being used mostly off the bench‚ has been a top performer with a number of assists and now her maiden goal.

She came off the bench again and with Dash‚ who are coached by former Banyana tactician Vera Pauw‚ leading 2-1‚ showed her acceleration to race away from the Pride defence and provide a cool finish.