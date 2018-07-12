The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will go ahead with an appeal of a High Court decision reinstating Ajax Cape Town in the league‚ but has assured its Board of Governors (BoG) that next season will start on time.

Judge Denise Fisher on July 2 set aside Advocate William Mokhari’s arbitration award that Ajax be deducted nine points from last season’s final PSL log for matches in which they fielded Tendai Ndoro‚ leaving them on 24 points‚ in last place‚ and automatically relegated.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed on Wednesday‚ after reporting to a BoG meeting at Sandton Convention Centre‚ that the PSL will seek leave to appeal from Fischer.