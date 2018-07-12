Cape Town City boss John Comitis calls for 'sanity' in protracted SportPesa row with PSL

After yet another postponement in the long-running legal wrangle between the Premier Soccer League and Cape Town City over the latter’s sponsorship by betting company SportPesa‚ owner John Comitis is calling for “sanity” to prevail.

It has been close to a year since City unveiled the Bulgarian-owned company as their shirt-sponsors‚ which the League says was in contravention of their regulations.

The PSL has no specific rules prohibiting sports betting companies as sponsors but does require clubs to seek permission first‚ which City did not do.