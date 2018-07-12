Crunch time for Ajax Cape Town as PSL Board of Governors meets

All eyes will be on Ajax Cape Town and the course of action they could take after Thursday’s Premier Soccer League Board of Governors meeting.

Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou has threatened to delay the start of the 2018/2019 season if the League does not find an amicable solution to the Tendai Ndoro registration saga before August 3 — the day the League is scheduled to start.

But the question is what will be Ajax’s next move be after Thursday’s meeting?

“We can’t sit and wait until the 30th of July to be told that unfortunately we start (the League) in four or three days time‚” said Efstathiou in a radio interview on Metro FM.