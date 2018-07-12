Premier Soccer League (PSL) insiders are confident that the Absa Premiership will start on August 3 as scheduled - this as the organisation’s Board of Governors meets on Thursday to decide a way forward in their legal wrangling with Ajax Cape Town over the Tendai Ndoro affair.

The PSL must choose whether to challenge the ruling of Judge Denise Fisher that set aside Ajax’s automatic relegation from the Premiership and stated that only FIFA can adjudicate on the matter.

They are likely to press on with their challenge‚ which means petitioning Fisher to give them leave to appeal her judgement by suggesting she had erred and that another judge will reach a different conclusion.

The stinger for the league is that the South Gauteng High Court is in recess until July 30‚ which would be the earliest that the matter can be heard. This is just days before the scheduled start of the league.

Ajax have threatened to interdict the start of the campaign should the Board of Governors go ahead‚ but a PSL insider has told TimesLIVE they are confident the league will get under way on time.