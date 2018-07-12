Patrick Mabedi will not be appointed full-time coach of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Amakhosi’s football manager Bobby Motaung has stressed.

As Chiefs continue to delay naming a new coach three weeks into a preseason that has so far been overseen by caretaker Mabedi‚ the prospect of the Malawian former Amakhosi centreback having to start 2018/19 as the club’s coach becomes less and less inconceivable.

Motaung‚ though‚ has told TimesLIVE that Chiefs will certainly appoint a head coach before the start of the season‚ even if they have already missed their own first deadline of the beginning of the preseason.

Mabedi was the assistant to Steve Komphela‚ who quit as head coach in April.

The 44-year-old Malawian will remain in that position‚ Motaung stressed.