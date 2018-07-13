Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs finally reveal new coach

13 July 2018 - 13:37 By Marc Strydom
Giovanni Solinas (head coach) of Free State Stars during the 2016 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between Santos and Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 2 April 2016.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have sensationally announced former Free State Stars boss Giovanni Solinas as their new head coach.

After keeping their supporters waiting for three weeks past their deadline of the start of their preseason on June 25 to announce a new coach‚ Chiefs stunningly chose Twitter and a “live” posting on their Facebook page to announce the Italian as head coach.

Announcing Solinas as the new coach in a live posting on Chiefs' Facebook page, Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung, standing next to the Italian, said: "This is the moment we all have been waiting for in the Kaizer Chiefs family.

"It gives me great pleasure at this moment in time for me to welcome our new coach in the name of Giovanni Solinas."

Solinas responded with Chiefs' two fingers up, 'peace sign' insignia and their slogan: "Amakhosi for Life".

Posted by Kaizer Chiefs on Friday, 13 July 2018

Solinas (50) coached clubs such as MC Oran in Algeria and Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia before a promising two seasons at Stars in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

