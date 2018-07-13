Maritzburg United have continued to reinforce their squad with the signing of a young man tipped to become a top-class central defender‚ Denwin Farmer.

The 21-year-old centre-back has signed four-year deal with Team of Choice. He will offer cover to first team defenders Brian Onyango‚ Pogiso Sanoka and Siyanda Xulu and youngster Rushine de Reuck following the departure of veteran Bevan Fransman to Highlands Park.

The national Under-23 defender could potentially be a pillar of strength in the United defence for years to come.

Coach Fadlu Davids’s side have shown their faith in Farmer by snapping him up from SuperSport United‚ a day after announcing the arrival of playmaker Keagan Buchanan from Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’m delighted to play for a team like Maritzburg who have such a good support structure. Good coaches‚ great fans supporting the team‚” the Port Elizabeth-born defender told the club.

“It’s a team where young players are given a chance‚ where one can grow and learn. I think it will be a team which I can fit into‚ and I will be able to add value to the team.”

Farmer has made his intentions clear that he joined Maritzburg‚ who had their highest PSL finish of fourth and reached their first Cup final (in the Nedbank Cup)‚ to win trophies.

“I’m already learning a lot from coach Fadlu [Davids]‚ a great coach who is always helping me with my positional play‚ helping me grow as a player‚” he said.

“I came here to showcase my talent‚ to show people what I’m really about‚ and to help the club win things.”