Solinas as Kaizer Chiefs coach? Twitter reacts

Kaizer Chiefs supporters waited a long time to find out who their new head coach would be.

The announcements on Friday of former Free State Stars coach Giovanni Solinas as the new man caused a stir on social media among the Soweto giants’ legion of fans.

It came as a bombshell that the 50-year-old Solinas was named Chiefs head coach on Friday and reaction to the news on Twitter was mixed.

Many names had been linked to the job‚ but Solinas’s had been absent in the three months since Steve Komphela left the Amakhosi hot seat in April.

By our estimation‚ about 70 percent of tweets questioned or opposed the hiring of Solinas‚ while some 30 percent were positive.

Twitter couldn't stand it!