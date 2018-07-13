Solinas as Kaizer Chiefs coach? Twitter reacts
Kaizer Chiefs supporters waited a long time to find out who their new head coach would be.
The announcements on Friday of former Free State Stars coach Giovanni Solinas as the new man caused a stir on social media among the Soweto giants’ legion of fans.
It came as a bombshell that the 50-year-old Solinas was named Chiefs head coach on Friday and reaction to the news on Twitter was mixed.
Many names had been linked to the job‚ but Solinas’s had been absent in the three months since Steve Komphela left the Amakhosi hot seat in April.
By our estimation‚ about 70 percent of tweets questioned or opposed the hiring of Solinas‚ while some 30 percent were positive.
Twitter couldn't stand it!
You guys and former free state stars coaches🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/B2FEdO9aDN— Sir_Anza2 (@anza_maybach) July 13, 2018
I don't judge mara this coach doesn't look like a guy who will deliver! 😩😑😐N0! #khosination— Tsika Bazi🚶 (@bazi_tsika) July 13, 2018
I think imma join @polokwane_city, this family club doesn't take us cruz. Mfeng application forms somblief @polokwane_city pic.twitter.com/dktCK4jnlW— Phuti (@thategomaboks) July 13, 2018
We had Steve Kompela who happened to be Free State Stars ex coach and he showed us flames,now you signing this Govan Solomons who i suppose to be a Free State Stars ex, he's definitely going to show us ashes— SLYZO (@SlyzoSigudu) July 13, 2018
Hay ndincamile mna serious pic.twitter.com/HjbMkXVpam
He better level up. We need his socks up and tight ✌. He need to impress us, we don't trust him cause of his history. As we wait 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oR1IByF8e8— 🇿🇦Pëàřł (@PearlGabela) July 13, 2018
Another former Free State stars Coach pic.twitter.com/ZAfdukZRdU— PROSPER MABANGULA (@bikitsha_sinalo) July 13, 2018