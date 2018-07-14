Former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo is training with SuperSport United.

The 31-year old Khumalo‚ who was once in the books of English Premiership side Tottenham Hotspur even though he never played an official match for the club in almost six years‚ started training with United on Friday.

He will travel with United to the second leg of their preseason training camp in Polokwane next week to try and impress caretaker-coach Kaitano Tembo‚ who has been tasked with the tough job preparing the team for next season.

He spent last season with Bidvest Wits where he managed 16 appearances in the league and one goal but coach Gavin Hunt deemed him surplus to requirements as he cleared out the deadwood at the end of an unsuccesful 2017-18‚ where the champions ended an embarrassing 13th.

During his unsuccessful time at Spurs‚ Khumalo was loaned out to Colchester United‚ Doncaster Rovers‚ Reading FC and Preston North End in the Championship and also spent one season with PAOK Thessaloniki in the Greece Super League.

He also made seven appearances for Hotspurs in the Reserve League before returning back home to rejoin SuperSport‚ later moving to Wits.

Khumalo was part of Bafana Bafana’s squad for the 2009 Confederations Cup and 2010 World Cup where he scored against France. He was named captain for the 2013 African Cup of Nations at home where South Africa were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Mali.