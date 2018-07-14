Had former Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro checked his status with Fifa Players’ Status Committee before signing for the Cape club‚ the chaos that has put the start of the 2018-19 into serious doubt would have been avoided.

That was the view of Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza addressing the media this week‚ where he said that Ndoro should have first checked his status with Fifa’s committee before joining Ajax in January – the Zimbabwean striker’s third team in the 2017-18 season.

Khoza also moved to assure everyone that as far as the PSL is concerned‚ the 2018-19 season will start as scheduled on August 4 and the league will only entertain those who might consider opposing that – which Ajax might consider – if and when they do.

“Ndoro could have resolved this matter if he had gone to the Fifa Players’ Status Committee first to clarify his position‚” said Khoza‚ explaining the reason why the PSL was appealing Judge Denise Fisher’s High Court decision which set aside arbitrator William Mokhari’s ruling that saw Ajax relegated.

“On the issue of Judge Fisher we are saying that the way it comes across as is that all matters that have got an international dimension must first go to Fifa before they are resolved [locally].

“Imagine if we got matters of 20 people who are affected and had international dimension. It means their matters must first go to Fifa before they are resolved.