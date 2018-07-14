Solinas watches from the stands as Kaizer Chiefs beat Buya Msuthu
Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Giovanni Solinas watched from the stands as his new team beat Buya Msuthu 2-0 in the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup preseason tournament’s early semifinal at James Motlatsi Stadium on Saturday morning.
Solinas‚ whose appointment was dramatically announced by Chiefs on their social media platforms on Friday‚ could not take control of his new team from the bench as the 50-year-old Italian ex-Free State Stars coach is still awaiting his work permit.
Chiefs’ assistant-coach and current caretaker Patrick Mabedi‚ who has overseen the first three weeks of the club’s preseason as they sought to finalise a head coach‚ put out a near-full strength line-up against ABC Motsepe League Msuthu.
No debut for Khama Billiat. #MaizeCup pic.twitter.com/MEIT0P6GH8— Njabulo Ngidi (@NJABULON) July 14, 2018
Mabedi also ran the rule over a few youth players who had been instrumental in Amakhosi’s first Multichoice Diski Challenge reserve league title victory in 2017-18‚ including second-half substitute and 83rd-minute scorer Yusuf Bunting.
Bernard Parker had put Chiefs ahead in the 17th minute‚ getting a touch into goal from Siphiwe Tshabalala’s cross.
Apart from Bunting‚ another MDC player looked at by Mabedi was 20-year-old Given Thibedi.
Bunting’s goal came when Hendrick Ekstein chested Parker’s cross into the path of the youngster to get the touch past the Buya keeper.
Chiefs' starting XI: Itumeleng Khune‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Given Thibedi‚ Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya‚ Khotso Malope‚ Hendrick Ekstein‚ Bongolethu Jayiya‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Bernard Parker‚ Ryan Moon