Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Giovanni Solinas watched from the stands as his new team beat Buya Msuthu 2-0 in the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup preseason tournament’s early semifinal at James Motlatsi Stadium on Saturday morning.

Solinas‚ whose appointment was dramatically announced by Chiefs on their social media platforms on Friday‚ could not take control of his new team from the bench as the 50-year-old Italian ex-Free State Stars coach is still awaiting his work permit.

Chiefs’ assistant-coach and current caretaker Patrick Mabedi‚ who has overseen the first three weeks of the club’s preseason as they sought to finalise a head coach‚ put out a near-full strength line-up against ABC Motsepe League Msuthu.