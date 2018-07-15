Bafana coach Stuart Baxter earns less than his predecessors

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter earns a lot less than it was originally believed after it emerged this week that the Briton’s monthly earnings are less than his predecessors Ephraim ‘‘Shakes” Mashaba and Pitso Mosimane.

Sunday Times can reveal that the Bafana coach earns R490,000 a month, which is considerably less than the R1-million a month salary he was reported to be earning after he was appointed to the national team coaching seat last year.

His predecessor Mashaba, on the other hand, earned R550,000 a month while Mosimane took home just under R800,000 a month.

South African Football Association (Safa) communications head Dominic Chimhavi said while he could not reveal Baxter's salary, it was nowhere near the R1-million a month that has continued to be linked to his name since last year.

