Soccer

Khune admits they found it difficult to understand former Chiefs coach Komphela's methods

15 July 2018 - 17:41 By Gomolemo Motshwane
A file photo of former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela (R) and current club captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune (L) speak during the Orlando Pirates press conference at the Absa Tower in Johannesburg. Komphela resigned in a huff on April 21 2018 after a Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat to eventual winners Free State Stars.
A file photo of former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela (R) and current club captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune (L) speak during the Orlando Pirates press conference at the Absa Tower in Johannesburg. Komphela resigned in a huff on April 21 2018 after a Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat to eventual winners Free State Stars.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

Itumeleng Khune expressed optimism that the players will adjust well to the tactics of new Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas after admitting to having found it difficult to understand the methods of previous boss Steve Komphela.

“He [Giovanni] told us his philosophy and how he wants us to play on and off the ball‚” Khune said.

“We struggled a bit under coach Steve because a lot of us couldn’t adjust to what he wanted from us as players.”

After three barren seasons‚ there is a renewed hope at Amakhosi after the appointment of Solinas last Friday.

Solinas watches from the stands as Kaizer Chiefs beat Buya Msuthu

Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Giovanni Solinas watched from the stands as his new team beat Buya Msuthu 2-0 in the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup preseason ...
Sport
1 day ago

After a long wait‚ the management finally hired the Italian‚ who has only two weeks to prepare the team before the start of the new season.

The Bafana Bafana number one feels it is a must that Chiefs find success under the new mentor for the current crop to avoid going down in the annals of history as the worst bunch of players the club has ever had.

“We have to go back to winning trophies‚" Khune said.

"That is our culture. We as players told ourselves that we do not want to be remembered as the generation that broke the record of not winning trophies.”

Coaching Kaizer Chiefs is 'a big responsibility'

Giovanni Solinas has acknowledged the huge responsibility of coaching Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
2 days ago

Solinas got the chance to see his players in action for the first time at the weekend when they clinched the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup in Orkney. 

All eyes were on Chiefs’ new 50-year-old tactician who watched from the stands at James Motlatsi Stadium.

Khune concedes that the last three campaigns have been a nightmare they just couldn’t wake up from.

“The team has been under pressure for the last three seasons‚" he said.

"We just need to win trophies for the club. For the past three seasons we haven’t been celebrating.”

Judge Denise Fisher was wrong‚ says PSL legal head Michael Murphy

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) believe that Judge Denise Fisher was wrong to set aside the arbitration that saw Ajax Cape Town relegated‚ the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Marquee signing Khama Billiat has made Khune even more hopeful that the drought will soon be over.

“He [Billiat] is a great player who finds the spaces and capitalises. 

"He used to give us a tough time when we played Sundowns and hopefully he will bring that to the club‚” Khune joked.

“We will manage to find him with those quality passes so that he can punish other clubs.”

Most read

  1. Khune admits they found it difficult to understand former Chiefs coach ... Soccer
  2. Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson to win fourth Wimbledon title Sport
  3. Win or lose‚ he's already achieved a lot - says former schoolmate of Kevin ... Sport
  4. Russia hands over World Cup hosting duties to Qatar Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world

Related articles

  1. Cash tills still ring merrily in this Red Square, thanks to soccer spending Business
  2. Judge Denise Fisher was wrong‚ says PSL legal head Michael Murphy Soccer
  3. Khoza explains the PSL's strategy in Ndoro eligibility saga Soccer
  4. Russia hands over World Cup hosting duties to Qatar Soccer
  5. Banyana Banyana star scores first goal as a professional in the USA Soccer
  6. BREAKING | PSL elects to appeal High Court decision reinstating Ajax Cape Town Soccer
X