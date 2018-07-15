Khune admits they found it difficult to understand former Chiefs coach Komphela's methods

Itumeleng Khune expressed optimism that the players will adjust well to the tactics of new Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas after admitting to having found it difficult to understand the methods of previous boss Steve Komphela.

“He [Giovanni] told us his philosophy and how he wants us to play on and off the ball‚” Khune said.

“We struggled a bit under coach Steve because a lot of us couldn’t adjust to what he wanted from us as players.”

After three barren seasons‚ there is a renewed hope at Amakhosi after the appointment of Solinas last Friday.