WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in Turin ahead of his official unveiling as Juventus' superstar summer signing on Monday afternoon, the Serie A champions announced on Sunday.

"Now arriving in Turin: @Cristiano!" the club wrote on its Twitter account, alongside a photo of Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in front of the private jet that brought him to Italy at Turin's Caselle airport.

Juventus then posted a video of the plane landing and the player stepping down from the plane his entourage before being whisked off by club officials in a car with blacked out windows.