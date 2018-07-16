Argentina part company with coach Jorge Sampaoli

Argentina have parted company with coach Jorge Sampaoli following their poor World Cup campaign, the federation announced on Sunday.

"Today the Argentine football federation and Jorge Sampaoli agreed by mutual consent to bring to an end his position as head of the national team," the AFA said in a statement.

The split comes just one year into Sampaoli's five-year contract.

The 58-year-old's days as coach were numbered after his Lionel Messi-led side failed to fire in Russia, their campaign fraught with tension and dispute.