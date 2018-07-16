Back to harsh reality for Croatia after stellar World Cup run

It was a dream run that came agonisingly close to being crowned with a World Cup title but for Croatia now comes a return to a harsh soccer reality of sketchy infrastructure and scandals.

With Luka Modric most likely having played his last major international tournament at the age of 32, and several of his teammates, including Ivan Rakitic (30) and the 32-year-old Mario Mandzukic, in the twilight of their careers, Croatia's presence in the World Cup final is an event unlikely to be repeated soon.

Modric was the standout of the team and can still earn the title of world player of the year, breaking the stranglehold of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.