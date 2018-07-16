Cosafa rivals to challenge Safa president Danny Jordaan's bid for top Fifa post

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan will face opposition from his counterparts in the Seychelles and Malawi in his bid to win a nomination from the Cosafa region for the vacant African Anglophone seat on the FIFA General Council.

Jordaan has submitted his nomination along with Seychelles Federation president Elvis Chetty and Malawi football head Walter Nyamilandu-Manda.

Cosafa decided two years ago that should positions become vacant for Confederation of African Football (CAF) or FIFA positions‚ they would endorse just a single candidate to give that individual the best chance of success.