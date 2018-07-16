Emmanuel Macron can bless his lucky stars, again, as 'Les Bleus' win World Cup

It looks like Emmanuel Macron just got lucky again.

France's thrilling 4-2 triumph over Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday, their second World Cup after home success in 1998 that ushered in a wave of national optimism, is the sort of good-news fillip most presidents can only dream of.

After 14 months in power, Macron's poll ratings have been falling steadily, down to barely 40 percent.

Despite overseeing a raft of economic and social reforms, the 40-year-old former investment banker has been labelled "president of the rich" by many left-wing critics, and the tag has stuck.

Recent controversies over spending on official crockery, a swimming pool built at a presidential retreat, and cutting remarks about the costs of welfare have reinforced the image of a leader out of touch with the people, at least in some minds.