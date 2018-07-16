Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping for a return to goal-scoring form for New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie‚ whose drought in the opposition box is nearing nine months and 26 games for club and country.

With new signings Jose Ali Meza and Toni Silva unavailable‚ Percy Tau not training with the side‚ Gaston Sirino suspended and Khama Billiat having departed for Kaizer Chiefs‚ Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has seen his forward options limited for the trip to AS Togo-Port in their Caf Champions League clash in Lome on Tuesday.

The experienced Brockie‚ who was part of the SuperSport United side that made the Caf Confederation Cup final last year‚ is therefore a likely starter along with Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane in a front three.