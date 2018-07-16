REVEALED | Kaizer Chiefs unveil new kit for the upcoming PSL season

Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled their new Nike jersey for the coming Absa premiership season just days after announcing Italian Giovanni Solinas as their new coach.

Chiefs will debut their new kit at the pre-season Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The club’s marketing director Jessica Motaung said the new kit follows a long tradition of designs that have become a part of the Naturena-based side’s history.

“With the world celebrating the centenary year of Tata Madiba’s birth‚ we are sure that the former statesman would have been proud of this jersey just like his fondness of the Kaizer Chiefs jersey that he wore in 2002‚” she said in a statement.

Caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi is expected to sit on the bench on Saturday as the 50-year old Solinas is yet to be issued with a work permit.