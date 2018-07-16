Soccer

REVEALED | Kaizer Chiefs unveil new kit for the upcoming PSL season

16 July 2018 - 08:59 By Mninawa Ntloko
Kaizer Chiefs revealed their new home jersey on July 16 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs revealed their new home jersey on July 16 2018.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled their new Nike jersey for the coming Absa premiership season just days after announcing Italian Giovanni Solinas as their new coach.

Chiefs will debut their new kit at the pre-season Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The club’s marketing director Jessica Motaung said the new kit follows a long tradition of designs that have become a part of the Naturena-based side’s history.

“With the world celebrating the centenary year of Tata Madiba’s birth‚ we are sure that the former statesman would have been proud of this jersey just like his fondness of the Kaizer Chiefs jersey that he wore in 2002‚” she said in a statement.

Caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi is expected to sit on the bench on Saturday as the 50-year old Solinas is yet to be issued with a work permit.

Khune admits they found it difficult to understand former Chiefs coach Komphela's methods

Itumeleng Khune expressed optimism that the players will adjust well to the tactics of new Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas after admitting to ...
Sport
20 hours ago

According to the statement from Chiefs‚ innovation was key in developing the new kit‚ featuring Nike’s DRI-FIT technology which enhances ventilation to increase comfort and speed.

‘‘The kit is made from Nike’s ground-breaking polyester‚ a lightweight fabric that is breathable while still maintaining a strong knit structure‚” the statement said.

The club said fans can look forward to a striking new collection that consists not only of the home and away kit‚ but also a training jersey and tracksuit.

Kaizer Chiefs also unveiled their new away jersey (left) and ladies jersey (right).
Kaizer Chiefs also unveiled their new away jersey (left) and ladies jersey (right).
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Following the launch of the club’s first female jersey in 2017‚ the new shirt is available in a slim-fit female silhouette.

“It is important to recognise our ladies and the role they play in supporting the team and having a special design for them is important to us‚” said Motaung.

MORE

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter earns less than his predecessors

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter earns a lot less than it was originally believed after it emerged this week that the Briton’s monthly earnings are ...
Sport
1 day ago

Solinas wants to win trophies at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says Motaung

Giovanni Solinas “ticked all the boxes” to be the new Kaizer Chiefs coach‚ Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung has said.
Sport
2 days ago

France lift second World Cup after winning classic final 4-2

France overwhelmed Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on Sunday to lift the trophy for the second time in 20 years.
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns hoping Jeremy Brockie ends goals drought in Lome Soccer
  2. SANZAAR say Super Rugby video review 'not working' Rugby
  3. 'The target is to win the Champions League again‚' says Sundowns attacker ... Soccer
  4. Back to harsh reality for Croatia after stellar World Cup run Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X