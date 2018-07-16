AS Togo-Port’s bottom positioning in Group C of the 2018 Caf Champions League makes Mamelodi Sundowns’ back-to-back matches against the West Africans a must-win matter‚ says Brazilians attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Sundowns are not quite at desperation stages yet‚ despite starting with two draws – 1-1 at home against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and 2-2 in Guinea against Horoya.

Six points against Association Sportive Togo-Port‚ in Lome on Tuesday night‚ then back at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville next Friday (July 27)‚ would see Downs right back in the driving seat for at least second place‚ and qualification for the quarterfinals.