WATCH | 30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA World Cup: France’s journey to success

16 July 2018 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE
France's players celebrate as they hold their World Cup trophy during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018.
France's players celebrate as they hold their World Cup trophy during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

France won their second World Cup in 20 years after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow on Sunday in one of the most entertaining and action-packed finals for decades.

France led 2-1 at halftime after a Mario Mandzukic own goal and an Antoine Griezmann VAR penalty, with Ivan Perisic briefly bringing first-time finalists Croatia level.

Quickfire strikes by Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe midway through the second half put France on course for the title but Mandzukic was gifted a goal by French keeper Hugo Lloris to set up a nervous last 20 minutes.

Here is France's journey to their 2018 success to add their second world title after their triumph on home soil in 1998.

France were crowned Fifa World Cup champions after defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Will Smith's rap & #baegoals – 12 Mzansi reactions to France's World Cup win

So, since the World Cup is over you can have your bae back.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

France lift second World Cup after winning classic final 4-2

France overwhelmed Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on Sunday to lift the trophy for the second time in 20 years.
Sport
19 hours ago

