WATCH | 30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA World Cup: France’s journey to success

France won their second World Cup in 20 years after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow on Sunday in one of the most entertaining and action-packed finals for decades.

France led 2-1 at halftime after a Mario Mandzukic own goal and an Antoine Griezmann VAR penalty, with Ivan Perisic briefly bringing first-time finalists Croatia level.

Quickfire strikes by Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe midway through the second half put France on course for the title but Mandzukic was gifted a goal by French keeper Hugo Lloris to set up a nervous last 20 minutes.

Here is France's journey to their 2018 success to add their second world title after their triumph on home soil in 1998.