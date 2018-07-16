WATCH | 30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA World Cup: France’s journey to success
France won their second World Cup in 20 years after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow on Sunday in one of the most entertaining and action-packed finals for decades.
France led 2-1 at halftime after a Mario Mandzukic own goal and an Antoine Griezmann VAR penalty, with Ivan Perisic briefly bringing first-time finalists Croatia level.
Quickfire strikes by Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe midway through the second half put France on course for the title but Mandzukic was gifted a goal by French keeper Hugo Lloris to set up a nervous last 20 minutes.
Here is France's journey to their 2018 success to add their second world title after their triumph on home soil in 1998.
France were crowned Fifa World Cup champions after defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive