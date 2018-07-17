Mamelodi Sundowns’ next African Champions League opponents AS Togo-Port have a growing crisis in defence ahead of their hosting of Pitso Mosimane’s side in Lome on Tuesday.

The Togolese will be desperate for victory after losing their opponent two games of the pool‚ while Sundowns have also made a mediocre start to their Group C campaign with a pair of draws.

The West Africans' confidence will have taken a knock as well when they were defeated 2-0 by a Benin under-20 side this week in a friendly at home on their artificial surface at the Stade Agoè-Nyivé‚ a meek preparation for the clash against Sundowns.

AS Togo-Port will be without influential skipper Issifou Bourahana‚ who is suspended for the clash with The Brazilians. The versatile defender scored in their 2-1 loss to Horoya in their opening pool game‚ his second of the 2018 Champions League campaign.

His loss‚ both as a defender and a leader within the team‚ is a massive blow for coach Ayivi Ekuevi and comes hot on the heels of the exit from the club of another star name.

Just last week French Ligue 1 side Lille snapped up the club’s leading centre-back Hakim Ouro-Sama on a five-year contract‚ meaning Ekuevi is now without two of his defensive stalwarts.