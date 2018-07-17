'Different' Cristiano Ronaldo aiming for Champions League success with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo said Monday that he's "different" from other players of his age who move to China or Qatar for mega-money deals, during an official unveiling as a Juventus player in which he said he wanted to help bring Uefa Champions League success to his new club.

With the World Cup over, the superstar attacker's $117 million move from European champions Real Madrid has put all eyes on the Italian champions and Serie A, and Ronaldo said that he wasn't "here on holiday".

"I'm different from other players who think their careers are over when they're my age," said the 33-year-old Portugal captain.

"I want to show that I'm not like the others, I'm different.