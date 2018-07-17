Ajax Cape Town have confirmed that they will launch an interdict to have the start of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season‚ scheduled for the weekend of August 3-5‚ halted while the matter involving Tendai Ndoro is still before the courts.

Ajax are finalising their papers on Tuesday and will be approaching the South Gauteng High Court as soon as possible to have their case heard.

At the same time‚ the club will be opposing the PSL’s application for leave to appeal Judge Denise Fisher’s setting aside of an arbitration ruling in the eligibility case of Ndoro that had seen Ajax relegated at the end of last season.