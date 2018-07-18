AmaZulu explain why they extended 40-year-old veteran striker Nomvethe's contract

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson says the club considered experience above everything else when they decided to hand 40-year-old veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe a contract extension this week.

Nomvethe and 36-year-old striker Mabhuti Khenyeza were handed one-year extensions to their contracts on Tuesday.

The duo’s contracts expired at the end of last season but Usuthu management confirmed that they’ve opted to add a year on their contracts ahead of the coming season.

“The sole reason was experience and the guidance they provide to their younger teammates.