New Chiefs coach Solinas expected to be involved in pre-season friendly against Sundowns

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has begun to familiarise himself with his surroundings at the club's Naturena headquarters as he awaits his work permit to arrive next week‚ Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa has said.

Solinas is not expected to be on the bench when Chiefs meet Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s Shell Helix Ultra Cup preseason friendly at FNB Stadium.

Maphosa said the final paperwork for Solinas’s work permit will be submitted at Home Affairs on Thursday.