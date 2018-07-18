Real Madrid will sign 'brilliant' players, says President Perez

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has vowed that his club will make a splash in this summer’s transfer market.

European champions Real have had a tempestuous close season with Zinedine Zidane stepping down as coach in May days after his team won the Uefa Champions League for the third year in a row.

Real's record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus and the club have only recruited youngsters Alvaro Odriozola (22), Vinicius Junior (18) and Andriy Lunin (19) who all arrived in the Spanish capital to little fanfare.