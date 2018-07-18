From packing food parcels to handing out clothes‚ computers‚ school shoes and blankets‚ the sporting fraternity joined hands with the rest of the world in celebration of Mandela Day.

Some of the local soccer players preparing for the coming Absa Premiership season took to social media to convey their best wishes to struggle icon President Nelson Mandela on what would have been his 100th birthday celebration.

Mandela Day is an annual international day in honour of the beloved former statesman‚ who died in December 2013‚ and it is celebrated each year on his birthday on July 18 around the world.