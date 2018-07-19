Champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit

Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their new kit just days after rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates gave fans a peak of their new colours ahead of the coming domestic season.

According to the German sportswear company PUMA‚ the design leverages the personality of the team and their roots in Mamelodi and this is symbolised by a subtle M (for Mamelodi) across the front of the shirt.

The shirt is expected to be in stores on Friday.