Soccer

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit

19 July 2018 - 13:00 By Mninawa Ntloko
Mamelodi Sundowns' midfielder Oupa Manyisa models the club's new home kit for the upcoming 2018/19 Absa Premiership season.
Mamelodi Sundowns' midfielder Oupa Manyisa models the club's new home kit for the upcoming 2018/19 Absa Premiership season.
Image: PUMA SA

Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their new kit just days after rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates gave fans a peak of their new colours ahead of the coming domestic season.

According to the German sportswear company PUMA‚ the design leverages the personality of the team and their roots in Mamelodi and this is symbolised by a subtle M (for Mamelodi) across the front of the shirt.

The shirt is expected to be in stores on Friday.

Mamelodi Sundowns' new away kit for the 2018/19 Absa Premiership season.
Mamelodi Sundowns' new away kit for the 2018/19 Absa Premiership season.
Image: PUMA SA

Downs‚ the reigning Absa Premiership champions‚ signed a long-term deal with Puma in July 2016 in was believed to be worth twice as much as the Chloorkop club’s previous sponsorship contract with Nike.

Puma said at the time the commercial partnership with Downs represented the biggest football kit deal in South Africa.

Puma also acquired licensing rights to develop other Downs-branded merchandise.

READ MORE:

Frustrated Ajax unsure whether they are an Absa Premiership or NFD team

Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou says the club have been left in limbo ahead of the new 2018/19 season‚ unsure what type of player they need for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: We reveal the latest developments in the drawn out Percy Tau transfer

Percy Tau will sign for Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday in a deal worth more than R50-million but will not be playing for the English Premier ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I want to confirm that I am not retiring just yet‚' insists Mokoena Sport
  2. Champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates engine purring in Zambia Soccer
  4. EXCLUSIVE: We reveal the latest developments in the drawn out Percy Tau transfer Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments

Related articles

  1. New Chiefs coach Solinas expected to be involved in pre-season friendly against ... Soccer
  2. 'Whether or not Solinas will survive at Chiefs I don’t know‚' says his former ... Soccer
  3. Frustrated Ajax unsure whether they are an Absa Premiership or NFD team Soccer
  4. Unfazed Ajax Cape Town preparing for battle royale against PSL Soccer
  5. Back to harsh reality for Croatia after stellar World Cup run Soccer
  6. Real Madrid will sign 'brilliant' players, says President Perez Soccer
X