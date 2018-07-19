EXCLUSIVE: We reveal the latest developments in the drawn out Percy Tau transfer

Percy Tau will sign for Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday in a deal worth more than R50-million but will not be playing for the English Premier League club this coming season‚ TimesLIVE can exclusively reveal.

Instead the 24-year-old Premier Soccer League Player of the Season is going to be loaned out for the season to a club that is still to be determined.

Tau’s late arrival for the pre-season preparations at Brighton‚ because of the drawn out transfer saga‚ is one of the factors that has led to a decision that he needs time to settle into football in Europe before he can be thrown into the Premier League‚ club sources said on Thursday.