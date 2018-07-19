Lorenzo Gordinho appears to have resigned himself to spending the next six months on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic‚ with a potential move back to Kaizer Chiefs apparently no longer likely.

The centreback’s agent‚ Mike Makaab‚ said that Gordinho is currently happy at Celtic‚ where he is hoping to get a lot of game time in the remaining six months of his loan there from Amakhosi.

Earlier this off-season Makaab had been trying to negotiate an early release back to Chiefs from Gordinho's loan‚ and Amakhosi were keen to have the player back.

But Celtic did not want to let Gordinho go from the year's loan that started in January.