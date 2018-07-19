Soccer

Musa Nyatama wins big at Orlando Pirates awards ceremony

19 July 2018 - 21:38
Orlando Pirates' long serving defender Happy Jele gives a speech after he walked away with the Chairman's Award from club owner and chairman Irvina (behind) during the Buccaneers' Awards gala dinner on Thursday July 19 2018 in Rivonia, north of Johannesburg.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/Twitter

Musa Nyatama cleaned up at the Orlando Pirates awards for the 2017-18 season in Rivonia on Thursday night winning the Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season prizes.

The central midfielder made 30 appearances in all competitions in his debut season for Pirates, playing an influential role in Bucs recovering under coach Milutin Serdojevic from 11th place in 2016-17 to second place.

The player, signed from Bloemfontein Celtic in July last year, won the prestigious Player's Player of the Season award with 82 percent of his compatriots voting for the central midfielder.

Nyatama also won the Fans' Player of the Season with 70 percent of the vote on social media and the club's website.

Chairman Irvin Khoza introduced Pirates' nine new signings, including Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule and Asavela Mbekile.

Pirates captain Happy Jele, a back-to-back treble winner in 2010-11 and 2011-12, won the Chairman's Award.

Zambian forward Augustine Mulenga won Goal of the Season for a thunderous strike from just outside the area in Bucs; 2-1 win against Celtic at Orlando Stadium on April 4.

Sixteen-year-old Augustine Mahlonoko, who has trained with the first team, won the Shield Development Player of the Season award for a player under 18.

Left-back Innocent Maela won Prospect of the Season.

Orlando Pirates Player Awards 2017-18:

Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Player's Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Fans' Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama

Chairman's Award: Happy Jele

Shield Development Player of the Season: Augustine Mahlonoko

LG Reserve Player of the Season: Samuel Nkomo

Golden Glove award (most clean sheets): Wayne Sandilands

Adidas Golden Boot: Luvuyo Memela

Caltex Goal of the Season: Augustine Mulenga (2-1 win v Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Stadium, April 4, 2018)

Shield Prospect of the Season: Innocent Maela

