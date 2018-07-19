Musa Nyatama wins big at Orlando Pirates awards ceremony
Musa Nyatama cleaned up at the Orlando Pirates awards for the 2017-18 season in Rivonia on Thursday night winning the Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season prizes.
The central midfielder made 30 appearances in all competitions in his debut season for Pirates, playing an influential role in Bucs recovering under coach Milutin Serdojevic from 11th place in 2016-17 to second place.
The player, signed from Bloemfontein Celtic in July last year, won the prestigious Player's Player of the Season award with 82 percent of his compatriots voting for the central midfielder.
☠🏆#OPAwards18— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 19, 2018
🏆Ladies and Gentlemen, the @Vodacom Player of the Season is Musa Nyatama👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/JnZlYfAqnQ
Nyatama also won the Fans' Player of the Season with 70 percent of the vote on social media and the club's website.
Chairman Irvin Khoza introduced Pirates' nine new signings, including Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule and Asavela Mbekile.
Pirates captain Happy Jele, a back-to-back treble winner in 2010-11 and 2011-12, won the Chairman's Award.
☠🏆#OPAwards18— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 19, 2018
⛽Here it is, the @Caltexsa Goal of the Season Winner👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/1XuKlb2FDz
Zambian forward Augustine Mulenga won Goal of the Season for a thunderous strike from just outside the area in Bucs; 2-1 win against Celtic at Orlando Stadium on April 4.
Sixteen-year-old Augustine Mahlonoko, who has trained with the first team, won the Shield Development Player of the Season award for a player under 18.
Left-back Innocent Maela won Prospect of the Season.
Orlando Pirates Player Awards 2017-18:
Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama
Player's Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama
Fans' Player of the Season: Musa Nyatama
Chairman's Award: Happy Jele
Shield Development Player of the Season: Augustine Mahlonoko
LG Reserve Player of the Season: Samuel Nkomo
Golden Glove award (most clean sheets): Wayne Sandilands
Adidas Golden Boot: Luvuyo Memela
Caltex Goal of the Season: Augustine Mulenga (2-1 win v Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Stadium, April 4, 2018)
Shield Prospect of the Season: Innocent Maela