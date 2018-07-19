Musa Nyatama wins big at Orlando Pirates awards ceremony

Musa Nyatama cleaned up at the Orlando Pirates awards for the 2017-18 season in Rivonia on Thursday night winning the Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season prizes.

The central midfielder made 30 appearances in all competitions in his debut season for Pirates, playing an influential role in Bucs recovering under coach Milutin Serdojevic from 11th place in 2016-17 to second place.

The player, signed from Bloemfontein Celtic in July last year, won the prestigious Player's Player of the Season award with 82 percent of his compatriots voting for the central midfielder.