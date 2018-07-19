Thamsanqa Gabuza and substitute Zakhele Lepasa scored in either half in a 2-0 win against Forest Rangers as Orlando Pirates ended their preseason tour of Zambia on a high at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday.

Pirates return to South Africa in time for their 2017-18 awards ceremony to be held in Rivonia on Thursday night.

On Wednesday they beat Forest Rangers‚ with 21-year-old youth product Lepasa‚ who is tipped as a senior squad member this season‚ getting on the scoresheet in a 90-minute friendly.

Bucs then beat first division Gomes FC 3-0 in a 45-minute match‚ Lepasa‚ Diamond Thopola and Augustine Mulenga scoring.