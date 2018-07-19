Fans have still not shown great interest in the pre-season match involving Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday with less than half of the tickets put on sale sold so far.

Tex Riba of Sail Rights Commercialisation‚ the company in charge of selling tickets for the match‚ revealed that just over 36‚000 tickets have been sold by Thursday for the inaugural Shell Helix Ultra Cup between Chiefs and Sundowns at the 94‚000 capacity venue in Soweto‚ south of Johannesburg.

“We’ve sold about 36‚000 tickets so far‚” Tiba told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“But we’re fairly confident that the sales will improve a great deal a day before the match on Friday and on match day on Saturday morning.”

Kickoff is at 3pm.