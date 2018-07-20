Ajax Cape Town confirm Ndorogate court date

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed Tuesday as the date where they will go to the High Court to apply to interdict the coming Premier Soccer League season.

Ajax will attempt to halt the coming season over the Tendai Ndoro eligibility matter.

The PSL have vowed to press ahead with the start of their season on the weekend of August 3 to 5‚ despite the matter hanging over it of Ajax having been successful in court overturning an arbitration decision that led to their relegation to the First Division.