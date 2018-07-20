Ajax Cape Town confirm Ndorogate court date
Ajax Cape Town have confirmed Tuesday as the date where they will go to the High Court to apply to interdict the coming Premier Soccer League season.
Ajax will attempt to halt the coming season over the Tendai Ndoro eligibility matter.
The PSL have vowed to press ahead with the start of their season on the weekend of August 3 to 5‚ despite the matter hanging over it of Ajax having been successful in court overturning an arbitration decision that led to their relegation to the First Division.
Ajax Tweeted on Friday: “#NdoroGate Update: Ajax Cape Town will on Tuesday‚ 24 July 2018‚ return to the South Gauteng High Court to apply to interdict the start of the 2018-19 Premier Soccer League season.”
The PSL are seeking leave to appeal Judge Denise Fisher’s July 2 ruling overturning Advocate William Mokhari’s arbitration decision that deducted points from Ajax‚ seeing the Cape club relegated.
The matter revolves around a Fifa regulation that players can only turn out for a maximum of two clubs in a season.
Ndoro played for Orlando Pirates‚ Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia and Ajax in 2017-18.