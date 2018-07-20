Mamelodi Sundowns’ move for goalkeeper Brandon Petersen could be stalled by Ajax Cape Town’s excessive transfer demands‚ according to sources close to the deal.

Sundowns are keen to add the 23-year-old goalkeeper to their roster as they look to begin the defence of their Absa Premiership title next month but are being stymied by Ajax’s demand for a transfer free well in excess of R5-million‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

Petersen has just one season left on his contract at the relegated club. It expires in June next year.

If the Sundowns deal does not come off‚ Petersen will sign a pre-contract with another club in January‚ which leaves Ajax in a major dilemma.

Bidvest Wits are said to be among those keen to make a move for the keeper when the opportunity arises.

If Ajax continue to hold out for a fee that Sundowns are not prepared to pay‚ they will lose the chance to make money from a player who has come through their development academy and then see Petersen commit elsewhere in January and go for free next year.

Club officials refused to comment on Thursday but it is understood that negotiations have reached an impasse.

Ajax had dropped Petersen towards the end of last season in favour of Jody February‚ which makes their demands difficult to understand‚ sources added.

He has made a total of 39 starts for Ajax since his return in March‚ 2013 but spent more than a year out after a horror knee injury and this season also battled with a hip problem.