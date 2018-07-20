Brighton and Hove Albion have officially confirmed their signing of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Premier League club announced the transfer on their official Twitter page and website.

Brighton said Tau has signed a four-year deal and confirmed that he will be loaned out for the coming season‚ though have yet to say to which club.

Brighton Tweeted: "BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of striker Percy Tau from @Masandawana on undisclosed terms."

Brighton manager manager Chris Hughton welcomed Tau to the Premier League club.

“Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future‚ and there is no doubting his talent‚ having been voted South African player of the season‚" Hughton told the club's website.