Chippa United raid Orlando Pirates’ player cupboard

Chippa United have signalled their intentions to challenge for Absa Premiership honours ahead of the 2018-19 campaign following the impressive signings of three former Orlando Pirates players.

The Port Elizabeth-based side confirmed the signings of Thabo Matlaba‚ Bernard Morisson and Thamsanqa Sangweni on their social media sites on Friday.

“Chippa United Executive Chairman‚ Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed the signing of Bernard Morrison‚ Thamsanqa Sangweni and Thabo Matlaba from Orlando Pirates‚” the club tweeted.

"The three players have been brought in not only to fill the gaps left by the departure of Ayabulela Konqobe, Sizwe Mdlinzo and Lucky Setelele earlier in the week, but to also bolster the squad and bring in more experienced players."