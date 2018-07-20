While it has not been officially confirmed yet‚ Percy Tau’s move to Brighton and Hove Albion now seems to be a given as Mamelodi Sundowns have bidded him farewell.

Absa Premiership champions Sundowns wished their attacking star farewell in his new endeavour on their social media sites on Friday.

“Keep roaring young lion. We see you‚ bhubesi [lion]. Hamba Kahle!‚” Downs tweeted.