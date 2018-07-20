Mamelodi Sundowns say: Hamba kahle Percy Tau
While it has not been officially confirmed yet‚ Percy Tau’s move to Brighton and Hove Albion now seems to be a given as Mamelodi Sundowns have bidded him farewell.
Absa Premiership champions Sundowns wished their attacking star farewell in his new endeavour on their social media sites on Friday.
“Keep roaring young lion. We see you‚ bhubesi [lion]. Hamba Kahle!‚” Downs tweeted.
Tau’s late arrival for the pre-season preparations at Brighton‚ because of the draw- out transfer saga‚ is one of the factors that has led to a decision that he needs time to settle into football in Europe before he can be thrown into the Premier League‚ club sources have said.
He is expected to be loaned out by the Premier League team to an as yet unknown club.