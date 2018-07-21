Amajita beat Malawi to qualify for 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

South Africa beat Malawi to qualify for 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which will take place in Niger.

Thabiso Monyane and Kobamelo Kodisang's goals were enough to put a smile in coach Thabo Senong’s face following a hard fought victory at Bingu National Stadium in Malawi on Saturday.

Senong’s team had a bye in the first round and beat Mozambique 4-1 on aggregate in the second‚ drawing 1-1 away and winning 3-0 at home.