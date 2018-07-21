Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has played down his meeting with former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

The Zimbabwean international spent five highly successful years at Chloorkop where he helped the Brazilians to win two league titles and Caf Champions League amongst other trophies‚ but departed at the end of last season join bitter rivals Amakhosi.

As he prepared to face his former employers for the first time in Saturday’s preseason friendly‚ Billiat said the match would not be about him.

“It is a big game for both teams but it is not about me‚” he said as Chiefs prepared on Friday afternoon at FNB for the clash.

“It is about the club‚ the supporters and everyone who is associated with this much-loved brand. We will do our best to win the match and judging by the spirit in the camp the boys are pumped up and looking forward to the game.”

Billiat said his aim was to add value at Naturena.

“I have never been a player who is satisfied with whatever I have achieved‚ I always want to do my best and I still want to push myself to see how far I can go‚” he said.

Billiat has been reunited at Chiefs with Colombian striker Leonardo Castro‚ with whom he formed a devastating partnership at Sundowns‚ and he wants them to continue where they left off.

“He is a great player to play with and I missed him very much. Hopefully we will be able to continue from where we left at Sundowns.

“I know Chiefs is a different team with different tactics and they way of doing things but I am hopeful that we can work something out to excite the fans.

“The move to come here is a great opportunity for me because I always wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs.

“There were a couple of offers from outside the country but Chiefs were serious in having me to play for them.”