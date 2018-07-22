Mosimane relieved after Brockie finds the back of the net for Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane cut a relieved figure after striker Jeremy Brockie scored his first goal in the Brazilians' colours on Saturday afternoon.
The 30-year-old New Zealand striker is yet to find the back of the net in an official match since moving to Sundowns from SuperSport United in a high profile transfer in January.
Mosimane is relieved that he was able to find a goal in Sundowns' pre-season friendly match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Downs coach was worried that the stress would be too much much for the New Zealander as the drought continued and he conceded that he was a relieved man when the striker finally found the back of the net in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup at the weekend.
“JB (Brockie) stresses a lot sometimes about scoring and I was getting worried myself‚” said Mosimane.
“It was more of a relief even for me to see Brockie breaking the ice.
"I hope this will help him in his confidence because we need more goals from him in many of the coming official matches.
”I hope he’s got his tail up now because he is a goal scorer.
"He has been working very hard to get to where he is now.”
Brockie opened the scoring early in the second half and then substitute Themba Zwane increased Sundowns' lead after combining with George Lebese on the edge of the box‚ beating goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune with a top corner finish in added time.
Bernard Parker pulled one back for the Amakhosi after heading home a corner later on‚ but it was little more than a consolation as Downs walked away triumphantly.
Mosimane will hope that Brockie produces a similar performance in the fourth round African Champions League Group C tie against As Togo-Port of Togo at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
The Sundowns coach will be under pressure to deliver a victory in that match after seeing his team sink to the bottom of the group table following a 1-0 defeat to the selfsame Togolese side in Lome on Tuesday.
Brockie did not play in Lome but after seeing his contribution against Chiefs on Saturday‚ it goes without saying that Mosimane should consider starting with him up front.
“On my side I feel I should let him (Brockie) stay longer on the pitch‚" Mosimane said.
"That’s one thing I had to deal with.
"He was always coming on as a sub and he stresses a lot about that.
“Probably when you leave him to play longer he will score because you know that the two players (Percy Tau and Khama Billiat) who used to score goals for us are no longer in this team.
“They are gone‚ and Leonardo Castro as well‚ is gone.
"So I’m trying to find a new combination up front.
"You saw in Lome we were struggling‚ we were not biting enough.”
That bite might come through Brockie if Mosimane plays him in the kind of game which will suit him.
On Saturday Brockie spearheaded Sundowns attack with Laffor joining him when they had possession.