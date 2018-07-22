Mosimane relieved after Brockie finds the back of the net for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane cut a relieved figure after striker Jeremy Brockie scored his first goal in the Brazilians' colours on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old New Zealand striker is yet to find the back of the net in an official match since moving to Sundowns from SuperSport United in a high profile transfer in January.

Mosimane is relieved that he was able to find a goal in Sundowns' pre-season friendly match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Downs coach was worried that the stress would be too much much for the New Zealander as the drought continued and he conceded that he was a relieved man when the striker finally found the back of the net in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup at the weekend.